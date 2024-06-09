Northern Trust Corp Has $301.95 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,223,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $301,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,165,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,053,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $786,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.88. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

