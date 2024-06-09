Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.56% of Cavco Industries worth $45,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $344.01 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.11. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

