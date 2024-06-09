East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Position Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,502,000 after buying an additional 215,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,469,000 after acquiring an additional 159,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,635,000 after acquiring an additional 306,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after acquiring an additional 886,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

