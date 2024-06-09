Prudential PLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,328 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $37,918,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $9,652,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $8,972,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $2,899,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Price Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.79% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

