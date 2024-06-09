Prudential PLC Acquires New Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Vistra by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vistra by 633.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vistra by 610.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 160,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VST

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.