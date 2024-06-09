Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 110,038 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $121,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 29,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,713,844 shares of company stock worth $231,791,136 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $132.93 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

