Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,821 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after buying an additional 1,192,105 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTM stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

