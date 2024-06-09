Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.