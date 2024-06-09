Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.160-6.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $183.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.17. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

