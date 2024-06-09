CenterBook Partners LP Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,707 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASTL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $776.74 million, a P/E ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

