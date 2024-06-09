CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $200,497,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in LPL Financial by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,553,000 after buying an additional 613,792 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 774,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,245,000 after buying an additional 364,597 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 524.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after acquiring an additional 229,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $280.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.32. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.59 and a fifty-two week high of $287.80.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.