Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 9,768 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,877,000 after buying an additional 1,717,137 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

