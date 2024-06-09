11,936 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,987,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,604,000 after buying an additional 556,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 327,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $16,424,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 13.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,311,000 after acquiring an additional 170,581 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

