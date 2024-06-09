30,459 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 219,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 31,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,792,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after acquiring an additional 40,502 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The company had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MTG. UBS Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

