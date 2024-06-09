Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Watchman Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.29 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

