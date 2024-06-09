Watchman Group Inc. Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.2% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $910,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $271.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.45 and a 200 day moving average of $236.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $282.22.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

