Watchman Group Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

