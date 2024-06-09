iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 112.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

