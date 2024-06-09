Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Amdocs worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $76.24 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

