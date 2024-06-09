iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41. 974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

