Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,882 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $1,044.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $902.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $826.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $34,389,202. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

