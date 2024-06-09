Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

