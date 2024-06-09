Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Trading Down 0.4%

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 47.99 and last traded at 48.21. 16,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 19,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at 48.41.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $715.82 million and a P/E ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of 54.64.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported 0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 26.39 million during the quarter.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

