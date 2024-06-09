First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 195.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,448 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 691 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $267.34 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $286.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.27.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.84.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

