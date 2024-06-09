Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Aflac by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

