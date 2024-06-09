Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $117.76 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $117,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX stock opened at $497.51 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $503.07 and its 200-day moving average is $526.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

