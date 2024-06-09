The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CI stock opened at $338.10 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

