Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.42 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.5 %

JCI stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

