Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Position Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 169.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,858.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,568,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,049,000 after purchasing an additional 693,970 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,106,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after buying an additional 82,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,780,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,208,000 after buying an additional 64,810 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

