Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,916,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Kellanova worth $218,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter worth $4,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:K opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.69.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,366,486. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

