Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 900 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pool by 22.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,885,000 after buying an additional 114,298 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 10.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after buying an additional 59,757 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pool by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $340.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.45 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.29. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

