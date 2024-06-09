Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 447.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,479 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 2,764,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,416,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,419 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,934,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of SHLS opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.81. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Capmk cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

