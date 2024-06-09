Weik Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Weik Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

