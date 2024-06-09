Weik Capital Management Sells 850 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weik Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

