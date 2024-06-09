Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.