Water Island Capital LLC Purchases 121,228 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,228 shares during the period. Capri accounts for approximately 4.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Capri worth $42,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

