Water Island Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,644,551 Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,644,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,360,000. Olink Holding AB (publ) makes up approximately 4.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned 1.32% of Olink Holding AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLK. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 23.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,676,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ OLK opened at $24.65 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

