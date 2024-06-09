Weik Capital Management Buys 430 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

