Water Island Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,541,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,123,000. Euronav accounts for 2.8% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 286,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 123,724 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,220,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $4,376,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Euronav by 3,218.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter valued at about $407,000.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 103.93%. The firm had revenue of $203.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

