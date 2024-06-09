Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $177.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.27. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $188.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

