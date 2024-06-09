Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 1,618 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $196.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $180.81 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $760,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $760,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

