American International Group Inc. Sells 1,327 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Sysco by 8,209.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,165,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,519 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 431.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 112,062 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sysco by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

