American International Group Inc. Purchases 308 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,932.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 246,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after acquiring an additional 238,097 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,671 shares of company stock worth $438,754. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $255.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.97 and its 200 day moving average is $283.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.28 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

