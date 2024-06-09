Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,752 shares of company stock worth $3,879,207. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $146.28 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.