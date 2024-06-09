1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

OMC opened at $91.09 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

