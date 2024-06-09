Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 6,132 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $196.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $180.81 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

