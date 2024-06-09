Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading Up 4.5%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.83 and last traded at $45.64. Approximately 4,540,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,965,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 125.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $592,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 40.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,291 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 48,506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,941,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

