Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.1 %

TTD stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 235.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $98.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,607 shares of company stock valued at $31,477,358. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

