Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 57,167 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,525,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $63,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FCPT opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.05. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.97%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.