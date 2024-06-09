Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 5,032 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Chord Energy worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,549,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $168.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.19. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $145.06 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.40.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

